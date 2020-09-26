Cowboys Lead WVU 20-7 at the Half

It was the question all week. Would Spencer Sanders, was nursing an ankle sprain, or Shane Illingworth start for the Cowboys?

Illingworth made his first career start for the Pokes after OSU’s defense notched a three an out on the opening series. However, Illingworth couldn’t get anything going and had to give it back to the Mountaineers.

The Cowboys forced a stop, following that, Shane Illingworth connected with Tylan Wallace on a 32 yard gainer. The drive ended though on a fourth and two inside West Virginia’s 50 when Mike Gundy decided to punt to WVU. Hutton’s punt was fair caught inside the five.

Rodarius Williams broke his second pass of the day up on that drive and OSU got the ball back on a WVU punt. L.D. Brown continued his hot play taking a handoff 66 yards for the touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead.

West Virginia had a solid drive going inside OSU territory when Edmond Santa Fe standout Trace Ford got loose on the rush and knocked out the ball of Doege’s hands. JUCO transfer Tyren Irby rumbled 72 yards for the touchdown. OSU had a 14-0 lead.

West Virginia couldn’t get on the same page. The again drove it deep into OSU territory on their next possession. However, Amen Ogbongbemiga got a drive saving tackle on third down setting up an attempted 46 yard field goal, but Graeson Malashevich bobbled the snap and the Cowboys recovered and took over.

OSU managed to drive it into WVU territory thanks to an illegal hands to the face penalty which led to an Alex Hale 40 yard field goal. 17-0 OSU with five to play in the 2nd quarter.

WVU would finally respond though. Jarret Doege connected with Winston Wright for 70 yards and a score. His first career touchdown reception. 17-7 Pokes.

The Cowboys got it back, muffed the kickoff, but it was recovered by Jason Taylor II. The Cowboys looked content to run the clock out, but a facemask against Chuba Hubbard kickstarted the drive. It ended with Alex Hale drilling a career long 44 yard field goal. OSU took a 20-7 lead into the locker room at the half.