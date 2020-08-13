OSU Lineman Bryce Bray Enters the Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Bryce Bray has entered the transfer portal. He’s the second Cowboy offensive lineman to do so in as many days.

Bray made the announcement on social media.

Forever a cowboy pic.twitter.com/eGTpydbINx — Bryce Bray (@bbray_78) August 13, 2020

Jacob Farrell entered the portal earlier this week. Pokes Report says the two were asked to leave the program due to a violation of team rules.

The move is a big blow to the OSU offensive line. Bray, a Bixby product, played in all 13 games last season starting ten. With Farrell’s departure, Dylan Galloway retiring due to medical issues last spring, the Cowboys depth on the line is hurt.

OSU did add West Virginia transfer Josh Sills this off-season. He started two straight seasons in Morgantown.