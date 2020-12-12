OSU Looks For 1st Win in Waco Since 2009

Oklahoma State traveled to Baylor looking to close the regular season strong. The Cowboys hadn’t won in Waco since 2009, but the Bears were without 47 players, coaches and staff because of a COVID outbreak. That from the Waco Tribune-Herald.

OSU got started strong. On the second play of the game, Spencer Sanders connected with Dillon Stoner on a 75 yard touchdown pass which put the Pokes on top 7-0 early.

The OSU defense showed up early as well, Trace Ford notched a massive sack on Charlie Brewer on the Cowboys first defensive look. OSU got it back, but gave it back. On their next possession, Spencer Sanders sailed a pass to Dillion Stoner, it was intercepted by Christian Morgan.

The Cowboy defense stood up again forcing a punt and getting the ball back to OSU. Sanders found Stoner again for a 35 yard gain to get deep into Bear territory. The drive was capped off with Sanders connecting again with Stoner on a 15 yard touchdown strike. OSU led 14-0. That was how the first quarter ended.

Then Dillon Stoner wanted some more. Sanders hit him on another touchdown pass, this one from 40 yards out. Stoner, in the second quarter, had 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns. The Cowboys were in control 21-0.

The defense continued to defend and the offense continued to offend. Dominic Richardson scored his first collegiate touchdown from 17 yards out to give OSU a 28-0 lead. The former Bishop McGuinness star was in for an injured Dezmon Jackson. Cowboys pouring it on in Waco.

The Cowboys held Baylor to just 52 yards in the first half, but did suffer a big loss. Trace Ford hurt his knee and had to be helped off the field late in the second not able to put any weight on his right knee. The Cowboys held onto a 28-0 halftime lead.