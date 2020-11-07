Wildcats On Top of OSU 6-0 in the 2nd

OSU looked to bounce back against Kansas State but would have to without Tylan Wallace, LD Brown, and Kolby Harvell-Pell, all of which were nursing injuries.

The Cowboys opened with the ball and avoided disaster as he got hit as he was throwing which fortunately for the Cowboys was recovered by Josh Sills. OSU punted it to K-State.

The Cowboys would get it back, but disaster struck. An already depleted offensive line saw Teven Jenkins get carted off. OSU would later have to punt it back to the Wildcats.

Deuce Vaughn broke off a 10 yard run and Malik Knowles hauled in an 18 yard pass to help Blake Lynch bang home a 30 yard field goal and Kansas State had a 3-0 lead in the first.

Spencer Sanders looked a little off on a throw on third and short right before the end of the first quarter. It was incomplete and led to an OSU punt.

Kansas State then went on a massive 80 yard drive which included two passes in the flats to Jax Dineen, the fullback. It led to a 29 yard field goal for Blake Lynch. Despite OSU’s struggles, they trailed just 6-0 in the second.