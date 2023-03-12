For a second straight season, Oklahoma State will miss the NCAA Tournament. And OSU narrowly missed it. The Cowboys were the 69th team out of the field of 68.

However, there is more basketball to play for OSU. The Cowboys earned the top overall seed in the NIT.

The Cowboys open play Wednesday, March 15th at 6pm against Youngstown State. Ordinarily the top seed would host the NIT game, but due to a staffing issue because of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, OSU will open on the road against Youngstown State.

The Penguins finished this season 24-9 while OSU went 18-15 in the rugged Big 12. This is the 13th time in program history OSU has earned an NIT bid.