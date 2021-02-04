OSU planning for full capacity at Boone Pickens Stadium during 2021 football season

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Super Bowl may be just a few days away, but many football fans are already preparing for next college football season.

This past season, many college teams were forced to delay the start of their season, limit the number of games they would play, and limit seating capacity in stadiums.

As more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, organizers say they are hopeful things might get back to normal next season.

Officials at Oklahoma State University say they are already making plans for the 2021 football season.

“While we do not know what the world will be like in September, we are encouraged by health officials’ current outlook on fall conditions,” an email from OSU Athletic Director James Holder read.

OSU is planning to hold in-person classes this fall, so organizers say they are moving forward with plans to open Boone Pickens Stadium to full capacity for the 2021 season.

“To ensure the safest possible gameday experience, we will continue to follow guidance from health experts and adjust gameday safety protocols as we get closer to kicking off the season,” the email read.