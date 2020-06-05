OSU Responds to NCAA Sanctions, Plans to Appeal

Oklahoma State officials responded on Friday to sanctions handed down by the NCAA to the men’s basketball program, and say they plan to appeal the penalties.

OSU has been banned from postseason tournament play in 2020-21 and been given a three year probation, with restrictions on scholarships and recruiting in place, plus a fine of $10,000 and one percent of the program’s budget.

OSU athletic director Mike Holder and head coach Mike Boynton met with the media via a teleconference on Friday and both said they believe the penalties are too severe and should not be considered Level 1 violations, which are deemed the most severe.

OSU also released a statement about the sanctions:

The Oklahoma State University Department of Athletics will file an immediate appeal of the NCAA penalties assessed to the men’s basketball program on Friday.

The deadline for filing the appeal is June 20. It will be heard by the Infractions Appeal Committee, the final step in the NCAA infractions process.

The University is stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them. The penalties do not align with the facts and are unfair and unjust.

The NCAA agreed with OSU that Lamont Evans acted alone and for his own personal gain. Evans was terminated by OSU on Sept. 28, 2017, within 72 hours of learning of allegations against him.

The NCAA also agreed that OSU did not benefit in recruiting, commit a recruiting violation, did not play an ineligible player, and did not display a lack of institutional control. As the report documents, OSU cooperated throughout the process, which lasted two years.

The NCAA appears to have made an arbitrary decision in the sanctions applied to the institution for the egregious actions committed by a former coach that did not result in any benefit for the University.