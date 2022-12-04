A trip to Phoenix is set for Oklahoma State. OSU will square off with Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday, December 27th, at 9:15pm.

It’s the first time in program history the Cowboys are squaring off with the Badgers.

The game itself is unique because it’s played at Chase Field where the Arizona Diamondbacks play.

Oklahoma State finished the season 7-5 while Wisconsin tallied a 6-6 record. The Badgers just hired Luke Fickell as their next head coach. No word if he will coach Wisconsin in the bowl game.