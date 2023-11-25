The task was simple. Win and you’re in. Oklahoma State needed to beat BYU at home on senior day to advance to the Big 12 Championship game to take on Texas.

Oklahoma State got the ball first and went on a six play drive ending in a 40 yard Alex Hale field goal. Cowboys jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

The Cowboys didn’t take long to follow that up. Trey Rucker recovered a Jake Retzlaff fumble on a pitch option play deep in BYU territory. However, OSU couldn’t find the end zone leading to another Alex Hale field goal, this time from 20 yards out. OSU on top 6-0.

Oklahoma State couldn’t contain BYU on their next drive though. The Cougars went on a nine play drive for 73 yards finishing in a two yard touchdown run by Jake Retzlaff. It was sprung by OSU transfer Caleb Etienne who transferred to BYU last season. 7-6 Cougars.

BYU attempted an onside kick and recovered, but it was reviewed and overturned due to a player being blocked before he had an opportunity to recover the ball. A bullet dodged for the Cowboys.

The second quarter came, but the OSU offense sputtered again. OSU went for it on fourth and one, but there was a bust and Alan Bowman put the ball into the turf and turned it over on downs.

The Cowboys would get a stop, but the offensive struggles continued. Alan Bowman and Jaden Bray couldn’t get on the same page and Eddie Heckard picked off OSU and returned it 12 yards for the touchdown. BYU on top 14-6.

BYU would add an 11 yard touchdown run to go on top 21-6 over the Cowboys by Keelan Marion. OSU’s defense managed to get BYU to a four down situation. But Ryan Rehkow, the punter, hit Tyler Batty for 36 yards. BYU would add a 42 yard field goal to make it 24-6 and that was the halftime score.