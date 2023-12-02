Oklahoma State squared off with Texas looking for their first Big 12 title since 2011. The Horns won the toss, deferred so the Cowboys started with the ball.

The Cowboys couldn’t get anything going on offense to start with a potential pass interference not called on Rashod Owens. The Cowboys punted it to Texas, but gave the Horns a short field after a kick catch interference call.

Texas took four plays for Quinn Ewers to find Adonai Mitchell on a ten yard touchdown. Texas raced out to a 7-0 lead.

Oklahoma State was bottled up on their second drive as well. Ollie Gordon was able to break off a nine yard run for a first down, but left on the next play after a short gain on a reception from Alan Bowman. With Elijah Collins and Jaden Nixon out due to injury, Sesi Vallahi saw his first action. OSU punted it back to Texas.

The Oklahoma State issues continued. On the first play from scrimmage Quinn Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy on a quick hitter. Worthy sped off to a 54 yard gain deep in OSU territory. Two plays later Texas ran a flea flicker resulting in a 24 yard touchdown pass from Ewers to Ja’Tavion Sanders. 14-0 Texas less than seven minutes into the game.

OSU didn’t waste any time punching back. Alan Bowman threw deep to Brennan Presley who was draped by a Texas defender forcing a pass interference. On the very next play Bowman found Owens for 30 yards. Later in the drive Bowman found Brenna Presley on a five yard touchdown strike. Pokes cut the lead in half trailing 14-7.

Texas didn’t slow down offensively going on a nine play drive capped off by a two yard touchdown pass from Ewers to T’Vondre Sweat. The 6’4 362 pound defensive tackle for Texas. UT added to their lead making it 21-7.