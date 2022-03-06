OSU center Moussa Cisse has earned a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor as voted on by the coaches.

Cisee earned the honor along with Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien. It’s the first time the conference has had three winners of the award.

Only OSU’s Avery Anderson III was named to the Big 12’s All-Third team while OU’s C.J. Noland earned All-Freshman team honors.

Kansas’ Ocahi Agbaji earned Big 12 Player of the Year while Scott Drew picked up Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The rest of the honoree’s can be seen below.

Moussa Cisse is one of the Defensive Players of the Year in the Big 12! #OKState pic.twitter.com/50efokavZL — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) March 7, 2022