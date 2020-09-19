Sanders Leaves Game vs. Tulsa

It was a week late, but football officially kicked off in Stillwater with the Cowboys hosting Tulsa. OSU was able to force TU to punt on their first drive after six plays.

Then the OSU offense hit the field. Midway through the first drive Spencer Sanders scrambled for eight yards and came up a bit gimpy.. The Cowboys would strike first on an Alex Hale 27 yard field goal. 3-0 Pokes.

The Cowboys forced another stop on defense and on their first play, Spencer Sanders fielded a high snap which was part of a bad handoff to Chuba Hubbard resulting in a fumble which was recovered by Tulsa. Sanders went off to the locker room.

Off the turnover, TU still couldn’t get anything going. Zach Smith and the Golden Hurricane attempted a fourth down conversion deep in OSU territory, but Tre Sterling notched a drive stopping tackle. OSU ball.

Ethan Bullock took the reigns for the injured Sanders. After two short Hubbard runs, Bullock dropped back on third down and was sacked by former Del City product Anthony Goodlow. OSU punted to Tulsa.

OSU’s defense didn’t disappoint on the next drive, but Bullock still couldn’t get anything going. We hit the end of the first quarter with the Cowboys holding on to a 3-0 lead.