OSU to begin random COVID-19 student testing after spike in cases

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases at Oklahoma State University, the school is launching a new randomized sampling testing program this week in hopes to slow the spread on campus.

In an effort to increase their overall sample collection, OSU is starting a randomized sampling testing program this week in which 500 students will be notified via email each week to report for on-campus testing.

Officials say as they collect more data, their online dashboard will continue to evolve to provide greater context for our testing efforts.

If you’d like to see that dashboard, click here.