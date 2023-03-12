The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are headed to the NCAA Tournament as an at large bid after going 21-11 this season.

The Cowgirls earned the eight seed and will square off with Miami (FL), the nine seed, in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday, March 18th. Tip time is to be determined.

Miami went 19-12 this season. If OSU wins, they’ll square off with either the one seed host Indiana or the play in game winner.

Jacie Hoyt leads the Cowgirls to the NCAA Tournament in her first season as head coach. She’s the first coach in OSU women’s history to achieve that.