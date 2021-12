19 November 2014: Oklahoma head coach Jim Littell. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels hosted the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in a 2014-15 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball game. UNC won the game 79-77. (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball game against North Texas scheduled for 1pm Tuesday has been cancelled. The contest will not be made up.

The cancellation comes due to COVID-19 issues within the Oklahoma State program.

The Cowgirls, who sit at 5-4 on the season, are next scheduled to play Tulsa on December 28th.