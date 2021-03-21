OSU’s Season Ends in Round of 32 with Loss to Oregon State

Oklahoma State looked to clinch their first Sweet 16 berth in 16 years as the Cowboys squared off with the 12 seed Oregon State. A team that might’ve not made the tournament if they didn’t win the Pac 12 Tournament.

Oklahoma State got off to a fantastic start with Cade Cunningham notching a jumper along with a foul. Then he drained a three pointer. It helped OSU out to an early lead.

But following that, former Oklahoma State forward Maurice Calloo took aim at his former team. He drilled a bevy of shots including a couple of threes en route to building the Beavers lead to 14. Calloo had 15 at the half.

Keylan Boone added a three right before the half, but OSU’s 14 point deficit was the largest they had seen all season.

In the second half, Roman Silva kept Oregon State’s lead at 11 with a layup inside. Fouls were handed out left and right during this time which messed with both teams rhythm.

Avery Anderson helped lead a charge with a layup and a foul which helped cut the Beavers deficit to eight. Then Bryce Williams hit a three which cut the lead to six. Williams would foul out though following a turnover the next possession leading to a Ethan Thompson layup and foul. Thompson had a game high 26. Williams had four.

But OSU wouldn’t go quietly trailing by nine, Keylan Boone drained a three, then OSU stole the ball and Cade Cunningham drained a three of his own. Cowboys trailed 70-67 with 3:39 to play. Cunningham finished with 24 points.

Thompson would add a jumper to put the Beavers up five and the Cowboys couldn’t hit any shots to pull back in it. OSU lost 80-70 to end their season. There were 53 fouls called in the game. OSU shot 28 percent from the field hitting just 18 shots. Plus, they missed 12 free throws.

OSU finishes the year 21-9 with Avery Anderson set to return along with the Boone twins.