OSU’s Season Ends in WCWS With A 4-2 Loss to Florida St.

Oklahoma State looked to keep their season alive as they squared off with Florida State. Due to a weather delay, first pitch didn’t happen until close to midnight.

The time didn’t matter to Kelly Maxwell. The OSU pitcher struck out five straight batters to start things off. Then in the top of the third Anna Shelnutt cracked a nearly 300 foot home run as the Seminoles jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

Eventually FSU led 3-0 when Maxwell was chased and Logan Simunek came on in relief. She stopped the bleeding and in the bottom of the third OSU’s offense got going.

Avery Hobson hit a leadoff single, then Kiley Naomi laid down a bunt which led to a wild throw and a score by Hobson. 3-1 as OSU cut into the lead.

In the fifth, OSU still down 3-1, Cheyenne Factor hit a single which scored Chelsea Alexander, but on the play Kiley Naomi had a base running error which led to an out. OSU couldn’t bring home another run and still trailed 3-2 after five.

Carrie Eberle came in the final half inning looking to keep Simunek’s work in tact. However, with Kaley Mudge on second, she attempted to steal third. OSU’s Reagan Wright attempted to throw her out, the throw was errant and Mudge scored making it 4-2 FSU.

In the bottom of the seventh, last chance for OSU, Avery Hobson got on base with a leadoff single, but Kiley Naomi hit into a double play to end the game as OSU fell 4-2 ending Oklahoma State’s season. The Cowgirls finish with a record of 48-12.