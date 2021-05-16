OU #1 Overall Seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament

The reigning Big 12 regular season and tournament champions are being rewarded like it. For the third time in program history, Oklahoma was named the top overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Sooners earn the distinction despite the fact they had a strength of schedule hovering around 100. But OU proved to be historically good this year only dropping two games.

The Sooners will square off with the MEAC champions Morgan State in Norman at their regional Friday, May 21st at 7:30pm.

The other teams in the regional include Texas A&M and Wichita State. The Sooners are hosting a regional for a 10th straight year.

"We're just going to keep going."



Head Coach Patty Gasso says @OU_Softball is honored to be the No. 1 seed in the 2021 #NCAASoftball Tournament.



📺 ESPN2#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/9u64YNYt3V — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) May 17, 2021