The first signing period for the 2023 is underway. Oklahoma announced 24 new recruits in the fold. And the class is one of the more complete ones in recent memory.

OU’s class ranks 7th on 247 Sports and 10th on Rivals. Ten offensive and 14 defensive players. It’s spearheaded by five star quarterback Jackson Arnold. Arnold went 28-3 as a starter at Denton Guyer. He passed for over 7,000 yards, 67 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

P.J. Adebawore is a five star talent from Kansas City that will bolster the defensive line. He’s the highest rated recruit defensively since OU signed Caleb Kelly. He is a consensus top 60 recruit.

As for Oklahoma State the Cowboys notched the 59th rated class per Rivals. Del City star Jaedon Foreman, a three star talent, is the highest rated recruit in the class. He will be a huge addition to the OSU offensive line.

OSU’s QB of the class is Zane Flores (pronounced Floors). The three star talent out of Nebraska had 41 total touchdowns and passed for over 3,000 yards last season.

Dylan Buckingham has a breakdown of the classes in the video above.