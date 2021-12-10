OU Announces Newest Coaches/Coordinators to Venables’ Staff

Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma is starting to take shape. Oklahoma officially announced the hires of Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator.

The Sooners also announced they will retain inside receivers coach Cale Gundy, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley and running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

Lebby spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss where he produced back to back top ten rankings in total offense. Lebby also started his coaching career at Oklahoma after an injury ended his playing career while in school.

Brent Venables had this to say about Lebby, per the school’s release, “We’re thrilled to welcome to our staff maybe the hottest offensive coordinator in college football. The more thoroughly we scouted Jeff, the more we became convinced that he has the character and ability we need and want at OU. Jeff’s offenses and the players he’s coached are some of the most productive in the game. He’s going to bring a dynamic and diverse system that will take advantage of our playmakers. He’s one of the best when it comes to game planning and attacking defenses with his smart and aggressive style. His relentless and innovative approach will make us incredibly difficult to defend. We’re excited to have one of the fastest-rising coaches in the game leading our offense and quarterbacks.”

Jeff Lebby added, “I’m grateful to Coach Venables and Joe Castiglione for the chance to come back to OU and serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. My five years here as a player and then student assistant under Coach (Bob) Stoops represent some of the best of my life. They provided me with a real love and respect for the game of football and laid the foundation for my understanding of what it means to be a successful coach. I will work daily to earn the faith Sooner Nation has put in me to represent this storied program.”

Ted Roof joins the OU coaching staff with over 35 years experience as a college football coach. He’s spent time at Clemson, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Georgia Tech and even won a national title at Auburn back in 2010 as the Tigers defensive coordinator.

Roof also was the head coach at Duke from 2003 to 2007.

Venables said about Roof, “Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he’s done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC. He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected. He’s been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We’re fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he’s going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball.”

Roof added, “There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition. For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach. He’s got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes’ football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it.”