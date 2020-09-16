OU announces virtual ceremony for December graduates

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma today announced its fall 2020 graduates will be honored in a virtual graduation ceremony in light of the university’s COVID-19 capacity limits for all campus classrooms, spaces and venues, which have been developed to accommodate social distancing best practices.

OU’s December virtual graduation ceremony will be held starting at 7 p.m. CST Friday, Dec. 18, at ou.edu/commencement.

Along with the OU alumni who graduated in May 2020, December graduates will also be invited to participate in next year’s university-wide in-person spring Commencement ceremony.

“We are tremendously proud of our soon-to-be graduates, whose resilience and achievements are an inspiration to the entire OU community,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “While our December convocations will take on a different form this year, this in no way diminishes our pride in these remarkable students. We look forward to celebrating their rightfully earned place in the OU alumni family.”

In partnership with Candid Color Photography, graduation candidates will again be able to create an individual recognition slide that will debut during the virtual ceremony. OU will provide a physical replica of its graduation stage at the upcoming Graduation Gear-Up event. Students attending Graduation Gear-Up will be filmed and photographed walking across the stage.

Further details on OU’s December virtual graduation ceremony are forthcoming and will be available at ou.edu/commencement.