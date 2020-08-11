OU associate professor says data proves mask mandates are slowing the spread of COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An associate professor at the University of Oklahoma says according to numbers directly from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, mask mandates have slowed the spread of coronavirus.

“The most striking pattern is that the mandated cities have actually seen a decline in cases,” said Livingood.

Livingood says he used data from the State Department of Health over a 23-day period when masks were mandated in some Oklahoma cities.

He created a graph to compare Covid-19 cases in cities with mask mandates and cities without the mandates.

He says cities with the mandates have seen 68 fewer cases per 100,000 people compared to cities without a mandate.

“Non mandated cities, their cases have increased,” said Livingood.

He says larger cities have seen the largest decrease in numbers.

“Oklahoma City and Tulsa have shown the strongest improvement,” said Livingwood.

OU Medicine’s Chief Covid officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler says when it comes to mask wearing, the numbers don’t lie.

“It’s a known way to prevent spreading the disease from one person to another…We’re actually seeing a decline in the number of new cases daily,” said Bratzler.

Bratzler says on OU’s campus, where around 200 to 300 tests are performed each week at the student health center, the percentage of people testing positive has dropped from around 12% four weeks ago to 5% last week.

He says the numbers are promising.

“I want to see that number keep coming down and I think we will see that number go down as we promote this mandate of wearing masks,” said Bratzler.

He also adds that time is of the essence and in cities where masks still aren’t enforced, cases could continue to rise.

“I think it’s really important to implement these public interventions as quickly as possible…Until you see or know somebody with COVID, that’s really been sick with it, sometimes you might not understand the gravity and how profound this disease can be, so it’s easy to find excuses or not want to wear a mask,” said Bratzler.

Bratzler says it’s too soon to completely attribute the decrease in numbers to mask wearing, however, he says it’s reasonable to say they are helping.

Recent Headlines: