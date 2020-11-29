OU Basketball Cancels Game With Florida

Oklahoma basketball will have to wait a little longer to start their season. The school announced their December 2nd game with Florida is canceled. The two will push back their home and home series to next season.

OU already canceled their first two games of the season with UTSA and UCF.

With Sunday’s cancellation, that means the Sooners won’t play any nonconference games and instead open their season on December 6th against TCU on the road.

The Sooners paused organized team activities due on November 25th due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.