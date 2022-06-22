For a third time in program history, Oklahoma is headed to the College World Series championship series.

OU powered past Texas A&M 5-1 for a second time this tournament thanks to some hot bats and even better pitching.

The Sooners jumped on top of A&M early with two on in the bottom of the first. Jimmy Crooks cranked one to right field over the wall for the home run. Sooners had a 3-0 lead.

Same score in the bottom of the third when Blake Robertson, the former Edmond Santa Fe star, was safe at first after an error. Peyton Graham scored and the Sooners lead grew to 4-0.

Two innings later one of OU’s hottest players came through again. Tanner Tredaway sent on to left scoring John Spikerman. The Sooners had a five run advantage.

After struggling through much of the regional and super regional, David Sandlin stepped up when his team needed him most. He struck out a career high 12 batters over seven innings only giving up one earned run.

Treven Michael, the former Piedmont product, came in and closed it out with a game winning strikeout. The Sooners won 5-1.

All time the Sooners are 2-0 when they make it to the championship series in Omaha. Game one of the CWS title is set for Saturday.