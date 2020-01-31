OU Board of Regents approves food, housing rate increase for students

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are planning to attend the University of Oklahoma next year, prepare to pay a little more.

The OU Board of Regents voted to increase food and housing rates for students.

Beginning next year, yearly prices at all residence halls and meal plans will increase by three percent.

The regents also voted to increase academic program fees, which will mostly impact the College of Arts and Sciences and the aviation program. That increase ranges from $11 to over $500.

The board is also looking at the school’s budget. They plan to cut $25 million more from the school’s bottom line.

