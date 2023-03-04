STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Taylor Robertson had 15 points and six assists, Skylar Vann had a double-double off the bench, and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 80-71 on Saturday to wrap up their first Big 12 championship since 2009.

The Sooners won without All-American Madi Williams who hit two 3-pointers early in the first quarter but sat the final 36 minutes with an undisclosed injury.

After trailing for 15 minutes of play spanning halftime and into the middle of the third quarter, Oklahoma tied it at 48 on a 3-pointer by Reyna Scott. The Sooners went on to hold OSU to 10 third-quarter points on 2-of-11 shooting and 6 of 8 free throws while building a 63-55 lead heading to the final quarter.

Oklahoma State got finally got its third field goal of the second half when Kassidy De Lapp scored in the paint with about six minutes remaining. The Cowgirls hit three shots in a row and got within 67-62 halfway through the fourth before Robertson promptly converted a three-point play. The Sooners maintained at least a six-point lead the rest of the way en route to the seventh Big 12 regular-season championship in program history.

No. 12 Texas played later in the day with a chance to tie Oklahoma for first place.

Vann had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (24-5, 14-4 Big 12). Liz Scott added 13 points and backup center Beatrice Culliton scored 11.

Naomie Alnatas scored 15 points, Lexy Keys 14 and Lior Garzon 13 for Oklahoma State (20-10, 10-8).