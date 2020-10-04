OU confirms death of student

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma confirmed the death of a student Sunday morning.

The University has said the following in a statement released to KFOR:

“The university is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a member of the OU community. We mourn this tragic loss as we join together in support of those who need it most. The university asks the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time. University counseling services are available to provide support for OU community members.”

This is a developing story. Follow KFOR as we learn more details.

