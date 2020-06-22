OU COVID Chief urges leaders to take action on wearing masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The chief COVID officer for OU says it’s up to government leaders to make sure everyone wears mask to curb the spike in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

“We are definitely seeing fairly broad community spread of this virus right now,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler.

The Head of the COVID-19 team for OU says the best way to stop the spread is to wear a mask, if everyone in a group is wearing one he says it can stop spread by 85%.

“It’s one of the most effective interventions we can do to prevent transmission of the virus.”

But we have seen time and time again that many Oklahomans are not wearing masks, and for some it’s a political issue.

“It’s sad that the issue has become a bit partisan. Public health officials, doctors and others we just want people to work together to protect others to slow the spread of virus and wearing masks and things like that is the most effective thing to do,” said Bratzler.

Bratzler says he liked seeing some politicians wearing masks at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa.

“We need to see leadership modeling the behaviors that we want the community to do to slow the transmission of the virus,” said Bratzler.

Bratzler says the violation of rights argument, when it comes to wearing a mask, doesn’t hold water.

“If someone wants to enforce orders around something like wearing masks from a public health perspective they can do so. That’s not a violation of somebody’s civil rights. Its simply a way to protect the public from the spread this virus,” said Bratzler.

Some cities like Dallas have masks requirements in place.

We asked OKC Mayor David Holt about a potential mask mandate if numbers continue to increase. He said he is still looking at the latest data and didn’t want to comment at this time.

Bratzler says he didn’t want to speak as to whether reopening should be rolled back but,

“Like it or not, the number of the people in the hospital are going up and I’m fairly sure that we are going to see more deaths in the coming weeks,” said Bratzler.