Dara Mabrey scored a season-high 29 points, and No. 5 seed Notre Dame rolled past No. 4 Oklahoma 108-64 to earn a spot in the women’s Sweet 16.

The Sooners were looking for their first Sweet 16 berth since 2013. The Sooners problems started quickly in the first quarter as the Fighting Irish poured in 35 points to OU’s 12.

Mabrey made 11 of 19 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Sonia Citron scored 25 points and Maya Dodson added 20 for Notre Dame. It’s the first Sweet 16 berth for second-year Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey.

Taylor Robertson scored 19 points for Oklahoma. Liz Scott and Skylar Vann each added 11 for the Sooners who shot just 32 percent to Notre Dame’s 54 percent.

The Fighting Irish will play No. 1 seed North Carolina State in a Bridgeport Regional semifinal. Meanwhile, Oklahoma finishes their season 25-9 under first year head coach Jennie Baranczyk.