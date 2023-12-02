NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The In Your Corner team stepped up after one man was swindled out of OU football tickets.

He bought nine seats to the OU vs West Virginia game last month and later found out, he’d been taken by what he thought was a “verified trusted seller” on Ticketmaster.

Braden Rogers was ready to surprise his family with OU football tickets for the Thanksgiving holiday; to his surprise he never got them.

He couldn’t get any help from the company who sold him the tickets. That is when he reached out to News 4 for help.

“I really believe that if yourself and your team didn’t reach out to them, then I wasn’t going to be able to get my money back, because they weren’t returning my calls and they weren’t returning my emails,” Rogers said.

He was out $1,300 with nowhere else to turn after going back and forth with Ticketmaster, trying to find out why he never got the tickets he purchased from a “verified trusted seller.”

“Whenever I went to accept the transfer of ticket, it wouldn’t ever allow me to accept the transfer and take it,” Rogers said. “They would just say transfer error.”

He reached out to Ticketmaster for help but did not have any luck.

“They just kept telling me the same thing over and over and over, and it was how to accept the transfer ticket,” Rogers said.

Eventually, Ticketmaster told Braden to reach out to OU.

“So, that’s when I reached out to OU,” Rogers said. “They were like yeah, we don’t see your tickets here. They said those seats were already taken with a bunch of different names on it.”

Braden wasn’t able to get his tickets or a refund with no one taking blame for the issue. That is when he reached out to News 4.

“They weren’t emailing me back or calling me back at all,” Rogers said. “When I finally reached out to you guys, then this week, actually, they finally reached out, whenever I was able to get a hold of them and then the next day, they got me my money back, thanks to you guys.”

Braden said just in time for the holidays because he was starting to stress, worried he wouldn’t be able to afford to buy gifts for friends and family for Christmas.

“I want to thank Tanner and the KFOR In Your Corner team for standing on business and helping me get my money back,” Rogers said.

Although Braden and his family weren’t able to make it to the OU football game last week, they were able to enjoy it all together at a sports bar. The biggest concern, now at ease, no longer out $1,300.