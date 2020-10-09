OU fans still make a stop in Marietta for a Bevo burger on the way to Red River Showdown

MARIETTA, Okla. (KFOR) – On this day in years past, you’d typically find a caravan of OU fans headed south on I-35. Many of those fans make their usual pit stop at the Bevo Bash in Marietta, but things don’t look the same as they have in the past.

“I was looking at my notepad when we were coming in. I said, ‘oh we’re here! Where is everybody?’” said Cathy Whitaker, who is headed to the game.

The parking lot is missing its party this year. For decades now, the Carl’s Jr. in Marietta has served as the unofficial pit stop for OU fans headed to the biggest game of the year- the Red River Showdown.

“We usually give away anywhere from 3 to 5,000 quarter pound Bevo Burgers,” said Ken Carr, Carl’s Jr. district manager.

“You normally see people everywhere. You can’t find a parking place,” said Woody Whitaker, who is headed to the game.

But the lack of turnout didn’t stop some fans from getting their Bevo burger.

“We’re out here. Nobody else is but hey we’re out here,” said Paul Roberts, who got himself a Bevo burger.

“Still gonna get a couple of Bevo burgers. Try to keep the tradition going,” said Derek Wallace from Norman.

Not everyone is headed to the game this year. Some just making the drive, like two couples who were only able to score two tickets in total to the game.

“I felt so sorry for him, I let him have my ticket and we’re going to the mall,” Cathy said.

“I’m going,” said Bob Mansbeaker, who got Cathy’s ticket.

Still keeping with tradition by making their annual stop for a burger on the way down the interstate.

“It’s a big disappointment and it’s a big disappointment here because of all the vendors that miss out on the revenue. We usually drop quite a few hundred dollars here ourselves,” said Mesty Dobson, who lives nearby.

“This is so different.” “We used to have fun looking at the vendors and buying stuff. It’s just 2020. What can you say?” said Lena Holshouser and Sherry Connelly, who are driving down to Texas together.

To help with social distancing, Carl’s Jr. gave out Bevo burgers at all their restaurants this afternoon for 99 cents. So, fans could still get a Bevo burger even if they weren’t driving to the game.