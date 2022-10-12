Oklahoma hopes to make a statement Saturday on the field when they play Kansas. No matter what the outcome of the game, OU is making one with what they’re wearing.

The Sooners are debuting new Prentice Gautt “Unity” uniforms. The uniform is an ode to the first black scholarship football player in the program. Gautt played at OU from 1957-59.

The anthracite uniforms were more than two years in the making and feature the word Unity on the nameplate on the back, the word together sewn into the collar, and an outline of the state of Oklahoma on the arms.

Pat Fields, Jeremiah Hall, Creed Humphrey, Caleb Kelly and Chanse Sylvie all had a hand in developing the uniform.

OU will debut them at 11 am at home against Kansas on Saturday.