OU Football Pausing Preseason Practice

The Oklahoma Sooners are pausing preseason practices as they wait to hear when their football season starts. OU is doing so for one week and plans to return to practice on August 14th. Lincoln Riley made the announcement in a school release.

“We decided it’s best to give our players some time off,” said Riley. “We were able to start camp before the vast majority of teams because our Aug. 29 season-opening game date was the earliest in the country. With that first game pushed back a week or two, it only makes sense to spread out our practices and give our guys some time away. They’ve done a great job so far.”

Added Riley, “We’re also mindful of all the conversations across the country with regard to the 2020 season. The added benefit of temporarily breaking from training camp is that it gives us a few more days to monitor those talks.”

The move to pause practice has nothing to do with COVID-19. OU did announce that one player has tested positive for the virus, but he is in quarantine.