OU and Texas Knotted at 17 at the Half

The 116th Red River Showdown was a little tame with a 25 percent full Cotton Bowl. The low energy seemed to affect OU.

The Sooners lost five on their first play, had two false start penalties, and eventually went three and out to Texas. Brendan Radley-Hiles had a 15 yard penalty on the punt return for hitting the returner early. But the defense made their presence known. Keontay Ingram fumbles on Texas’ second offensive play which was forced by Brian Asamoah. Isaiah Thomas recovered. The Sooners were in business.

The Sooners would get inside the five, and just like the first drive against Iowa State, they had to settle for a 19 yard field goal by Gabe Brkic. OU had a 3-0 lead.

On Texas’ next possession, Tre Brown picked a pass off from Sam Ehlinger, but it was called back for holding. The Sooners would eventually get a stop and get it back at their own 42.

After Marcus Major busted off a 21 yard run, Spencer Rattler hit Marvin Mims on a 30 yard touchdown. The Sooners jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

The last play of the first quarter saw Spencer Rattler throw his fifth interception of the season. DeMarvion Overshown dropped back from his end spot and picked the pass off which was intended for Austin Stogner. Overshown retuned it 29 yards deep into OU territory.

Despite the TO, the Sooner defense stood up. Nik Bonitto notched a sack which led to a 33 yard field goal. Sooners held a 10-3 advantage.

On OU’s next possession, Spencer Rattler was under pressure, got hit, and lobbed a pass in the air to Juwan Mitchell for his second TO of the game. That led to six yard touchdown run from Sam Ehlinger. That tied it at 10.

Tanner Mordecai came in for an injured Spencer Rattler next possession. OU quickly notched two first downs on a pair of completions to Theo Wease. Then TJ Pledger busted off a 25 yard run, but fumbled it and Chris Brown recovered it for the Horns.

OU notched a three and out on defense. David Ugwebu then blocked Texas’ punt and recovered it. The Sooners had inside their red zone. A few plays later, Marcus Major notched his first career touchdown. The Millwood product rumbled home from seven yards out to give OU a 17-10 lead.

The Sooners defense couldn’t slow Texas down on their next drive as Sam Ehlinger powered home a two yard touchdown run. That was following a Tre Brown holding penalty. His second of the game. That tied it up at 17 with 4:14 remaining in the half.

Following that, no one could get on the board or take advantage. The game went to half tied at 17.