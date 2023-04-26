The Sooners are back to back Big 12 champions. The Sooners led wire to wire at Prairie Dunes in Kansas winning the tournament with a score of 1,119 (-1). That is a four round program record for the Sooners. It’s also a Big 12 record by ten shots at Prairie Dunes.

A league best three sooners finished in the top six. Patrick Welch leading the way for OU finishing in third at two under. He earned All-Tournament honors for a third straight year.

It’s the firs time in 66 years the Sooners have won back to back conference crowns.

Texas Tech pulled to within six shots on the front nine before OU turned it on down the stretch. Ludvig Aberg won the individual crown.

With the win, the Sooners have now won 12 of their last 22 stroke play events. OU has clinched it’s 12th consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. They will host at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club May 15-17th.