Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes has entered the transfer portal.

The former Kingfisher star just finished his sophomore season with the Sooners. Cortes averaged three points and two assists last season.

Cortes did miss two games during Big 12 play while he took a break from the team to address his mental health.

Cortes originally committed to Oklahoma when Lon Kruger was the head coach, but honored his commitment to the Sooners when Porter Moser was named head coach.