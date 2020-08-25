OU Medicine loosens some restrictions for patient caregivers in hospital system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One of the toughest parts of this pandemic has been restrictions on being with loved ones in the hospital, but now hospital systems are working to bring comfort to families.

That includes OU Medicine which announced changes to its policies today.

It’s been a fluid situation for systems in our state.

While minimizing the spread of COVID-19, many families have experienced the heartbreak of being separated from loved ones dealing with other issues in the hospital.

“It’s got to the point, though, that there are patients that really benefit from and need a caregiver while they’re in the hospital – to help them,” said Dr. Cameron Mantor, Acting Chief Medical Officer at OU Medicine Hospitals.

That’s why Dr. Mantor says OU Medicine Hospitals loosened some of its restrictions Tuesday.

The Children’s Hospital and adult hospitals in OKC and Edmond are still following different guidelines.

“Because the way in which we take care of kids is a little bit different than the way we take care of adults,” said Mantor.

The Children’s Hospital will now allow up to two adult caregivers in a patient’s room at the same time. Before, caregivers had to alternate.

Edmond and OKC locations are now allowing one caregiver for adults in the emergency room and in-patient care.

The adult caregivers may not come and go during the stay unless given special permission to prevent bringing the virus back.

“We know that the risk of getting the virus while you’re in the hospital is not zero but it’s quite small,” Mantor said. “We’re doing many things to mitigate the spread of the virus in the hospital.”

Including the use of masks when out of the room or when hospital staff is in it.

While details on policies and numbers may differ, systems like Mercy, INTEGRIS and SSM Health, St. Anthony have similar regulations in place.

All trying to provide comfort when FaceTime and Zoom just aren’t enough.

“We’re looking for good outcomes and if that’s what’s best for them we’re trying to figure a way that we can safely do that,” Mantor said.

Guidelines have changed often over the course of the pandemic and could change again.

Of course, every patient’s situation is different.

It is best to check the restrictions and consult with your hospital and physician on the best plan for you and your family.

OU Medicine’s full updated policy can be found here.

Below are the policies for other hospitals:

SSM Health, St. Anthony

INTEGRIS

Mercy

