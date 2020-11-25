OU men’s basketball program delays games due to positive COVID-19 tests

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Sooner basketball fans will have to wait to see their team in action following positive COVID-19 tests.
On Wednesday, the University of Oklahoma announced that the men’s basketball program is pausing organized team activities.
Officials say the announcement came after positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.
As a result, OU’s game against UTSA, which was scheduled for Nov. 25, was postponed.
The Sooners are also being forced to delay Saturday’s game against UCF.
