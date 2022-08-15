The first AP Top 25 of the 2022 college football season is out. And the state is well represented.

Oklahoma comes in at number nine in the initial poll. That despite 40 percent of the Sooners being new players, breaking in a first time head coach, and a new QB1.

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys come in at number 12 in the first rankings. OSU has some question marks at linebacker, but returns a ton of talent on defense with Derek Mason now running the defense.

The rest of the Top 25 follows…

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Tennessee was the first left out. Texas also missed out on the top 25 coming in at 27.