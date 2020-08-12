OU, OSU release updated football schedules for the 2020 season

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although football is expected to be played at Big 12 schools across the regions this year, there are some changes in store.

Last month, the Southeastern Conference announced that it would only play conference games this season.

That move led to the cancellation of the OU vs Tennessee game, which was set to be held on Sept. 12 in Norman.

Earlier this month, the Big 12 announced that it was moving forward with a 10-game football schedule for 2020, with nine conference games and one non-conference home game for each school.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 and the Big Ten announced that they were canceling fall football this year.

However, league presidents in the Big 12 said they were prepared to move forward with the season as planned.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released its revised football schedule.

The schedule for the University of Oklahoma is as follows:

Sept. 12 vs. Missouri State

Sept. 26 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 3 @ Iowa State

Oct. 10. vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 24 @ TCU

Oct. 31 @ Texas Tech

Nov. 7 vs. Kansas

Nov. 21 vs. OSU

Nov. 28 @ West Virginia

Dec. 5 vs. Baylor.

OU 2020 Football Schedule

The schedule for Oklahoma State University is as follows:

Sept. 12 vs. Tulsa

Sept. 26 vs. West Virginia

Oct. 3 @ Kansas

Oct. 17 @ Baylor

Oct. 24 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 31 vs. Texas

Nov. 7 @ Kansas State

Nov. 21 @ OU

Nov. 28 vs. Texas Tech

Dec. 5 @ TCU.

OSU 2020 Football Schedule

The top finishers in the regular season will compete in the 2020 Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

