NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It is a move that is expected to shakeup the college football world, and now school leaders are ironing out the details surrounding OU’s departure from the Big 12.

In 2021, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin announced that they planned to leave the Big 12 and join the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC ultimately extended membership invitations to OU and Texas to join the conference on July 1, 2025.

However, the teams ultimately agreed to move that date to 2024.

As it stands, both teams are scheduled to leave the Big 12 on July 1, 2024.

“With the new era of collegiate athletics fully upon us, an opportunity emerged for all parties involved to explore the value of an early departure. These terms further guarantee the sustainability, stability, competitiveness and excellence of us all,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “The exciting matchups and passionate rivalries of the past quarter century will always be a celebrated part of our shared history. We look forward to showcasing that intensity this season, next season and beyond.”

On Friday, OU’s Board of Regents held a special meeting to discuss and approve the school’s exit from the Big 12.

Now that everything is finalized, next season will be the Sooners’ last in the Big 12.

“The approval of these agreements allows OU to seize our future in this era of change for collegiate athletics,” said OU Board of Regents Chair Natalie Shirley. “I extend my gratitude to President Harroz, Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione, and my fellow Regents for their collaboration on an accelerated exit that is beneficial for our institution, as well as the Big 12 and SEC.”

The agreements approved today by the OU Board of Regents are the final product of OU, The University of Texas, and the conferences working collaboratively to reach an agreement that is beneficial for all involved.

“The action taken today represents a significant moment for OU, and I thank Chair Shirley, past Chair Keating, and the Board of Regents for their support and foresight in spearheading this process,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “We initiated this transition almost two years ago in anticipation of sweeping changes across the collegiate athletics landscape. Much of what was predicted then has already transpired, some even more rapidly than expected. This positions our university to move with greater momentum into the future.”