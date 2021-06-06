OU Softball Forces Game 3 vs. James Madison Amid Schedule Controversy

Oklahoma entered Sunday needing two wins over James Madison to advance to the WCWS Championship Series for a second time in as many events.

OU got off to a great start in the first as Tiare Jennings drilled a solo home run to give her the record for RBI as a freshman. It was her 27th homer of the season. More importantly, OU had a 1-0 lead.

The Sooners eventually built a 3-0 lead until the fifth when Sara Jubas hit a three run home run to tie the game.

But OU didn’t flinch, Jennings got up in the seventh with the game all square at three and one on. She lined one to the gap in right center and Rylie Boone came all the way around from first to score. That made it 4-3 OU. Jennings finished the game with 2 RBI bringing her total to 92 this season.

Following that, Kenzie Hansen tacked on two insurance runs with a bomb to center. Nicole May finished the game off with a strike out as OU won 6-3 to force an “if necessary” game.

It was scheduled to be played Sunday night at six, however, Florida State and Alabama hit a more than two hour rain delay. FSU eventually beat Alabama forcing an “if necessary” game with the Tide. Because of that, the NCAA decided to move OU’s game with James Madison to 3pm Monday and the FSU-Alabama game to 6pm following that.

The moves comes after OSU and Florida State were forced to play a game Saturday night starting at nearly midnight. The game ended at nearl 2:20am Sunday morning. Patty Gasso was asked about the game itself after her win Sunday. She didn’t hold back.

Here's Patty Gasso's comments from this morning on the NCAA and having #OKState and FSU play last night. The #Sooners if necessary game scheduled for tonight was later moved to Monday at 3pm. pic.twitter.com/bBt3ir7ca3 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) June 7, 2021