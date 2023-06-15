NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After leading the Sooners to another Women’s College World Series championship, Jordyn Bahl has announced her plans for the future.

Earlier this week, Bahl announced that she was leaving the University of Oklahoma.

“For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown. Being away from these things has been very tough. Through the constant battles that the outsiders do not see, my teammates and coaches were always understanding, loving, and nothing but supportive. The bond developed with these girls can never, and will never be broken,. My sisters in Christ. My respect for this program and how they do things the right way, and play the game with an unapologetic passion are all things I have learned and will take with me.” Partial statement from Jordyn Bahl

On Thursday, she announced that she is joining the University of Nebraska.

“I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person. I am excited thinking about growing the game that has provided me so many opportunities for growth, in the home state, a current overlooked state for girls in softball at all ages, and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began,” she posted on Twitter.