NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – After winning the Women’s College World Series, a Sooners superstar on the diamond made a major announcement.

Jordy Bahl played a pivotal role in OU’s dominance in the Women’s College World Series, pitching 24.2 scoreless innings for OU at the World Series. Including pitching a complete game shutout in Game 1 of the Championship Series against Florida State and closing out Game 2 to clinch the National Championship.

The right-handed pitcher announced that after winning two championship titles with the Sooners, she is moving on.

On Twitter, Bahl announced that she is switching schools.

“Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been. From staring defeat in the eyes and never giving in, the behind the scenes grind, handling the mounting pressure that only grows each year, only the girls on this team will ever be able to fully understand. That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game. The most important thing in my life after my faith, is my family. For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown. Being away from these things has been very tough. Through the constant battles that the outsiders do not see, my teammates and coaches were always understanding, loving, and nothing but supportive. The bond developed with these girls can never, and will never be broken,. My sisters in Christ. My respect for this program and how they do things the right way, and play the game with an unapologetic passion are all things I have learned and will take with me. My heart is full of gratitude and love for the girls, coaches, and people at the University of Oklahoma. I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person. I am excited thinking about growing the game that has provided me so many opportunities for growth, in the home state, a current overlooked state for girls in softball at all ages, and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began.” Jordyn Bahl Twitter

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione responded to Bahl’s tweet, saying “Words cannot express the gratitude we have for you choosing to be part of our Sooners Softball journey and letting us be part of yours. Thank you!! Blessings and best wishes always.”

Words cannot express the gratitude we have for you for choosing to be part of our #Sooners @OU_Softball journey and letting us be part of yours. Thank you!! Blessings and best wishes always. https://t.co/Ax5Yy13D47 — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 12, 2023