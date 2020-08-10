OU staff, faculty protest for 100% virtual classes for fall semester

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – University of Oklahoma educators and staff are protesting the college’s reopening plan for the second time this year. This time, the demands are elevated.

“Everyone is scared,” said library staff member Bailey Hoffner.

Hoffner was one of several employees Monday afternoon that said they were more scared of the virus than retaliation for speaking out against the administration.

They object to the university’s Safe and Resilient plan to restart classes. It’s another death-themed protest in a last ditch effort for change, this time overlapping with movie in week for OU students.

The last one was held two weeks ago during the OU Board of Regents meeting.

“This is a preventable tragedy,” said adjunct faculty member and Spanish instructor Sarah Warmker. “We don’t need the University of Oklahoma to host what will end up being the largest super spreader event that the state has seen so far. It’s not necessary. It doesn’t need to be this way.”

Warmker and her fellow protesters said they’re confident many students won’t wear masks.

“It’s really just not possible to enforce these social distancing requirements. Anyone who drives by Campus Corner on a weekend can very clearly see that it’s one thing to pass a mask ordinance fort he city and it’s a very different thing to expect 100% compliance,” Warmker said.

She pointed out that even with 100-percent compliance, there would still be a risk. After donating a kidney several years ago, she said she’s just one of several people she’s spoken to who fear contracting the virus will be serious or fatal.

The groups demands include time and a half paid to essential staff, no layoffs, no requirements for staff or faculty to disclose medical records to be allowed to work remotely, and pay cuts that begin with the highest paid employees to address budget shortfalls.

“It’s very appropriate to call this safe and resilient reopening plan a gamble because it is about money. they’ve been very clear that their decision making was about prioritizing what they though that would draw the tuition dollars from students,” Warmker said.

The group previously wanted an option to teach 100-percent remotely, but now they’re seeking 100-percent virtual classrooms for the fall.

“We’re already starting to see that spread happen almost right away and schools having to close down almost as soon as they open up because so many people become infected,” Hoffner said.

A spokesperson for OU responded to protesters with a statement saying,

“This is an anxiety-ridden time for all, including our University community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, OU has made safety its top priority. The University was among the first in the region to go online after spring break; mandated masks before any city in Oklahoma; and is a national leader in on-campus safe-return preparations, investing millions of dollars in such measures. All actions and decisions taken are based upon science and with the primary guidance of our OU Chief COVID Officer, Dr. Dale Bratzler. Going immediately and fully online has very real implications. Importantly, the power of the OU degree is greatest when delivered in-person. We exist for our students and many would not be able to complete their degrees without in-person classes. Further, going fully online would have a major impact on OU staff, particularly those with direct in-person, student-facing responsibilities. All OU full-time employees were retained after spring break, but this would no longer be financially sustainable if OU were to extend fully online through the fall semester. While President Harroz has indicated that those in executive roles and the highest-paid positions would be among the first to take pay cuts, this would not be enough to avoid necessary furloughs and layoffs for those whose positions are not necessary in an online-only environment. Importantly, over the past several weeks, OU reached out to all faculty and staff and asked if they felt they needed to work away from campus this semester. For faculty, 97% of such requests were granted and the remaining 3% are being worked on. For staff, because of the extensive use of telecommuting, there have been only seven requests that weren’t granted, as such work simply required them to be in-person. Finally, University leaders are also actively working to produce solutions and resources for working parents who find themselves challenged with working full-time and bearing the responsibility of child care and/or virtual learning for their school-age children. Common sense dictates that there are no guarantees, and there might come a time when the virus spreads to the point that the University has no other choice but to go fully online. When that time comes, OU will respond appropriately. Until then, the University will keep campus open as long as it is safe do so.”

Warmker said she predicts there will be staff or faculty who will refuse to work if the school doesn’t respond with a safer plan.

“When only way to keep out staff safe is to reduce exposure as much as possible, and every class that goes online will reduce the exposure of our essential staff and our faculty,” said Warmker.

