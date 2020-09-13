OU students share thoughts on limited stadium, bar capacity

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Many aspects of OU’s season opener were different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bars in Norman could only be at 75% capacity. Some students say their worry of exposure to the virus is minor.

“I’m not too worried, I mean I feel like maybe I should be, but a lot of people already had it, so we’re already kind of not as worried about it as before,” senior Katherine Lorio said.

Many students lined up outside bars at Campus Corner.

Some say staying with their own group makes them less concerned about exposure.

“I’m a little bit worried, but at the same time I’m going to stay around people that I know, I’m going to social distance from people I don’t know,” senior Austin McLean said.

Others say they think the bouncers are doing a good job of enforcing the 75% capacity limit.

“Being in this time, there’s not not a worry about being exposed to someone else, but it’s great that a bar is actually keeping up with the capacity and the law,” senior Carter Rees said.

Students are also reflecting on how watching the game was different in a stadium only 25% full.

“You look across, and there’s not really any one there. It was a little bit less packed than usual which was a little different,” Lorio said.

Some say despite the emptiness, the spirit was still there.

“I feel like the atmosphere as a total, it felt there. We were yelling ‘Boomer Sooner’ back and forth, we heard the sounds, but it’s just a little different,” senior Zachary Powell said.

“I didn’t have to stand the whole game so that was kind of nice,” McLean said.