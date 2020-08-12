OU Students unable to move in after school has delay in receiving some COVID-19 test results

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Just over a week ago, OU students living on campus were sent an at-home COVID-19 test they had to take before moving in. Now that move-in week is here, some students are showing up only to find out they can’t move in because the university doesn’t have their test results.

“It was really devastating whenever I heard that I couldn’t move back into campus,” OU freshman Tylar Lason told News 4. “I’ve been waiting for this moment, I’ve been working hard just to get here, and it was really upsetting that I couldn’t move in on my day back.”

What was supposed to be an exciting day turned into a roller coaster of emotions for Tylar.

She says she showed up at 8 a.m. ready to move in, only to be told she couldn’t.

Even though she’d sent in her self test a week ago, the university didn’t have her results, so she couldn’t move in.

“My mom, she was calling places for more than an hour trying to see if we could get a rapid test done today,” Tylar said. “Luckily someone canceled their appointment, and we were able to get a test done today.”

Tylar’s test did come back negative, so she was able to finally move in on Wednesday.

“I just wish there was better communication because I messaged about it,” Tylar said. “I was worried that maybe something would go wrong, and they said it should be fine.”

We reached out to OU to ask about the issue, and the university sent us this statement.

There is a delay in results to a small group based on a number of reasonings. See below. All three steps of the Move-In process must be completed for students to move into OU Housing. Students who fail to complete the required process will be scheduled for a later move-in date.

Complete an at-home COVID-19 test. OU has partnered with Vault Health to mail students an at-home saliva-based COVID-19 test to complete in advance of their arrival to campus. Students received an email during the week of July 20 with full details and instructions on how to receive and submit their COVID-19 test during OU’s two-day testing window of August 4-5 for the Residence Halls and the Residential Colleges and August 10-11 for Traditions Square. Once students registered, testing kits were mailed and students administered home test at no cost to students.

Receive a negative COVID-19 test result. Test results are emailed to students and to OU Health Services up to four days after their test arrives at the Vault Health lab.

Complete the University’s online health screening five days prior to their return to campus. Students must complete this step regardless of their COVID-19 test result.

Due to a number of circumstances, students who haven’t received results are in direct contact with OU Housing and are currently working with their local healthcare provider to receive a PCR test. Once a negative result is submitted to Goddard Health Center and students are cleared after completion of the mandatory health screening form, the student is allowed to move in.

