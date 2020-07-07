OU-Texas Still On Despite Fair Cancellation

No Flecther’s Corny Dogs, no Big Tex, no Texas State Fair in 2020. Immediately that raised concerns about one of the fair’s biggest events, The Red River Showdown.

But the Texas State Fair was quick to say the game won’t be impacted by the cancellation saying in the release, “While the State Fair of Texas is canceled for 2020, the NCAA, respective conferences, and participating universities – the University of Texas & University of Oklahoma – will be in charge of making decisions regarding the football games that occur at Cotton Bowl Stadium during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. Should football be played this fall, the schools will be playing in the Cotton Bowl as scheduled, despite the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair. We will share those details as soon as we know more.”

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione was quick to respond with a statement of his own on the cancellation of the fair. “We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one,” Castiglione says. “Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning. The best thing all of us can do at this time is closely follow CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus.”

OU-Texas is scheduled for October 10th inside the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.