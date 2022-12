Oklahoma will square off with Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando Thursday, December 29th, at 4:30pm.

The Sooners finished the season at 6-6 while Florida State went 9-3.

It’s the first meeting between the two since 2011 when OU beat the Noles 23-13 in Tallahassee. The Sooners have won six straight in seven total meetings against FSU.