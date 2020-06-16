OU to install ‘specialized microbe-fighting devices’ in dorm rooms

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma says it will install 2,300 antimicrobial devices in the residence hall towers on the Norman campus, pending approval by the OU Board of Regents.

If approved, every room in Adams, Couch and Walker Centers will be equipped with a wall-mounted Synexis® Sphere device, which continuously produces Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) to reduce viruses, bacteria and fungi in occupied spaces. Installation would begin in August.

“As we prepare for our return to in-person operations, the health and well-being of our community is our top priority,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Adding the state-of-the-art Synexis Sphere devices to each of the rooms in our residence hall towers, along with our Clean and Green initiative to enhance cleaning protocols university-wide, are two of the ways we are diligently preparing for our return to the in-person OU experience.”

The Synexis Sphere works by converting humidity and oxygen naturally present in the air into DHP and attach to microorganisms to naturally break them down as well as reducing odor and repelling insects.

Last fall, University Operations began researching and testing solutions to enhance air quality in the housing towers. HVAC system modifications, various air purifiers, UV systems and other products were considered, with Synexis units ultimately being selected.

The university completed its testing of the Synexis technology in February. Officials say a 30-day test in a typical dorm room showed a 78.6% reduction in surface contaminants, and air sampling showed a reduction in colony-forming units from 500 to zero.

“Low level dry hydrogen peroxide has been shown to reduce the environmental burden of bacteria, viruses and fungi of occupied rooms, which should help to reduce environmental transmission of disease,” Evan Floyd, assistant professor of occupational and environmental health in the Hudson College of Public Health at OU said. “This step to protect our students represents the university’s commitment to the safety and health of students living on campus.”

As the remaining residence halls on the Norman campus have different HVAC systems and a lower population density than the towers, they will not have Synexis technology installed.

Hospital grade filters will be installed in the Residential Colleges and in David L. Boren Hall.

The apartments at Kraettli and Traditions each have their own separate HVAC unit, and ventilation is not shared with an entire building.